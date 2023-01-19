Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a left hip flexor injury during his shock second-round exit from the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old world number two wrote on Twitter that scans showed a moderate muscle tear. It will not require surgery.

It is just the latest injury to blight the career of the 22-time Grand Slam champion from Spain.

“I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday,” he tweeted, adding that they showed “a grade-two lesion in the iliacus psoas of the left leg”.

“Normal recovery time six to eight weeks,” he wrote, adding that he would now rest and undergo anti-inflammatory physiotherapy.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt