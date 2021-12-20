Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who was expected to play in the Australian Open next month, said Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolating.

The Spanish former world number one said he took the test when he returned to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week.

“I am going through some unpleasant moments but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me,” he wrote on Twitter.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution,” he added.

