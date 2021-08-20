Rafael Nadal will miss the US Open after announcing on Friday that he is ending his season because of an injury to his left foot that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open in June.

“Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season,” the Spaniard wrote on Twitter.

“Honestly, I’ve been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time to resolve this problem or at least improve the situation (if I want to be able to play) the next few years.”

