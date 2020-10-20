Rafael Nadal announced on Tuesday that he will compete in the Paris Masters next month, despite previously saying he might not play again this season.

The 34-year-old won a record-extending 13th French Open title earlier this month with a one-sided final victory over world number one Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

“It’s indoor season time… this picture was earlier today practicing at @rnadalacademy,” he posted on Twitter alongside a photo of him training.

“And yes… getting ready for #ParisBercy.”

The Paris Masters is scheduled to run from November 2-8.

