Rafael Nadal is recovering at home after he underwent treatment on his injured left foot on Tuesday, as the French Open champion battles to be fit for Wimbledon.

Nadal has returned to his house in Mallorca, less than three weeks before the start of Wimbledon on June 27.

The 36-year-old said his foot was “asleep” due to injections during his victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros on Sunday, a win that secured Nadal his 22nd Grand Slam title.

