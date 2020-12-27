Nadia Portelli created history in trail running after she became the first Maltese to complete an Everesting Running Challenge in Mellieħa last week.

The veteran runner joins an exclusive group of 500 people who have completed the full Everesting Challenge worldwide.

The concept of Everesting is simple. Runners are asked to pick any hill, anywhere in the world and complete repeats of it in a single activity until you climb 8,848m – the equivalent height of Mount Everest.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta