In the first two matches from the GFA Division One Knock Out, Nadur Youngsters and Xagħra United booked their place into the semi-finals after overcoming the challenge of SK Victorkia Wanderers and Kerċem Ajax.

Nadur brokelittle sweat to progress when they eased past SK Victoria Wanderers 3-0.

The Youngsters were on top for much of the opening 45 minutes but for all their dominance they couldn’t find a way past Wanderers goalkeeper Matthew Towns who effected a string of fine saves. In fact, the former St Andrews goalkeeper showed his qualities when keeping out efforts from Shaun Attard and Stefan Cassar.

Then it was the turn of Predrag Djordjevic to come close but his shot finished just over the bar.

Nadur’s pressure finally yielded an opener two minutes into the second half when from a corner action Djordjevic pushed the ball into the net.

The Youngsters were now clearly on top and they managed to put the game beyond their opponents’ reach with two other goals from Hugo Santa Rosa Cruz and substitute Marcelo Barbosa on 84 and 89 minutes respectively.

Xagħra also progressed to the last four when they upset Kerċem Ajax 1-0, in a match that remained uncertain until the final stages.

The first 45 minutes produced no goals with Xagħra reduced to ten men after 42 minutes when Rodrigo Dos Santos was shown a second yellow card and was subsequently dismissed.

But despite being with a player less, Xagħra still managed to grabb the all-important goal three minutes into the second half when Kennedy Martins Ribeiro hit a low drive that rolled into the back of the net.

Kerċem stepped up their efforts to find an equaliser and force extra-time but Xagħra’s defence held firm throughout.

Sannat stay perfect

In the fourth minute of stoppage, numerical parity was restoredwhen Thomas Vella was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Sannat Lions made it five wins in a row in the GFA Division Two when they had the better of nearest rivals Oratory Youths.

The win not only preserved Sannat’s perfect record but also ensured that they exteded their lead at the top over their rivals to five points.

Oratory seemed showed more intent early on but Sannat make good use of their experience as they defended boldly and made the most of the chances that came their way.

They took the lead on the half hour through Ebube Ralph Okpokwu before sealing the points with two late goals scored by Joseph Zammit (77) and a penalty converted by Antoine Camilleri (85).

Oratory pulled a goal back in the first minute of stoppage time through Justin Azzopardi.

In the other match played last weekend, St Lawrence Spurs eased past bottom-placed Munxar Falcons 3-1.

This was St Lawrence’s third consecutive win and re-opened their chances to be challengers for the top positions.

The Spurs were the better side and scored three goals through a brace by Matthias Michael Uzor (2, 65) and a goal by Charlon Farrugia (51). Munxar grabbed their consolation goal on 73 minutes through Luke Cilia.