A book, entitled An Encounter with God in the Garden, written by Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri and translated into English by Antonia Sammut, has just been published.

The author was inspired to write the book by what he had observed in a garden next to the parish hall. His reflections deal with our lives as humans connected to God, other people and to nature itself.

Copies of An Encounter with God in the Garden may be obtained from the Youth Centre in Nadur. Orders may be placed at the parish office on 2155 1649.

The book, which cost €6, can also be obtained by sending an e-mail on nadurteen.youthcentre@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the publication will go towards the completion of a new pastoral centre in Nadur.