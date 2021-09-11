After extensive maintenance work carried out on the façade and belfries of the Nadur basilica, restoration work is now being carried out on the interior of the church, especially on the ceiling decorations.

Most of the decorative moulds are in dire need of repair because the moulds were originally attached to the stonework using ferrous wiring and iron straps.

They are now being reattached to the stonework using modern-day material, including resin dowels.