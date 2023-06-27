The liturgical feast of St Peter and St Paul is being celebrated at Nadur Basilica on Thursday, June 29. Gozo Bishop Mgr Anton Teuma will lead a concelebrated Pontifical Mass at 9am, with the participation of a delegation from the Gozo Cathedral Chapter, the Nadur Collegiate Chapter and Nadur clergy.

Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri will lead pontifical vespers at 6.30pm, followed by the procession with the statue of the saints, accompanied by the Mnarja Band under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech and the Jubilate Deo choir at 7.45pm.

On Wednesday, Bishop Teuma will lead the translation of the relic at 6.30pm, followed by solemn vespers.

The house of Mgr Salv Pace decorated for the Mnarja feast in Nadur.

Nadur parish, which is dedicated to saints Peter and Paul, is the most densely populated parish in Gozo. It was one of the first hamlets of Gozo to be raised to the status of a village by the setting up of a parish on April 28, 1688. Fr Bernard Haber was the first parish priest. On September 19, 1894, the church became the third collegiate church of Gozo; it was elevated to a minor basilica on June 26, 1967. The foundation stone of the present church was laid on December 17, 1760, and it was consecrated on May 12, 1867.

The statue of St Peter and St Paul was brought from Marseille, France, in 1881.