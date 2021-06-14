The Sacred Heart of Jesus church in Nadur, built between 1906 and 1910, is undergoing a major restoration project.

The structure itself is being consolidated to contain the infiltration of water, while in its interior, the dome and ceiling paintings by Giuseppe Briffa are being professionally restored under the supervision of Amy Sciberras.

The church sacristy has also been refurbished and redecorated while the church parvis is currently being embellished, thanks to a group of volunteers.

A new association, Friends of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, is overseeing the completion of the project.

The feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus will be celebrated in Nadur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gozo Bishop Anton Theuma will lead a solemn Mass on Sunday at 5pm. The annual procession with the Blessed Sacrament will not be held this year due to the pandemic restrictions.