Restorer Mark Falzon is currently working on five confessionals found at St Peter and St Paul basilica in Nadur.

In the recent past, one of the confessionals had been restored and on the back side there was written the words: COSTANTINO BORG 24 Marzo 1888, Birchicara.

Most probably, the date refers to when the confessional was made.

According to one parish archivist the sacristy furniture and the choir between the high altar and the nave, used by the clergy, are also the work of Borg.