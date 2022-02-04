Nadur Youngsters battled more than expected to see off Sannat Lions in the final match of Match Day 11 from the GFA Division One last weekend.

The Youngsters secured a 2-0 win over the Lions courtesy of late goals so that at this stage of the championship they have a nine-point lead over their closest rivals.

Nadur saw more of the ball throughout the 90 minutes, but their forwards were very erratic and as time passed by Sannat grew in confidence and seemed heading towards obtaining another surprising result.

Sannat Lions almost stunned their more-quoted opponents during the second period but a goal by Nebojsa Biculjevic following a free kick was disallowed for an offside infringement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta