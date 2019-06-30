The exhibition Nadur, Customs, Art and Culture was inaugurated at Dar Dun Franġisk Grima in Racecourse Street by the mayor, Edward Said, and Gozo Minister Justyn Caruana and blessed by Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri.

The exhibition includes a collection of paintings, etchings and iron and wood sculptures by local artists. Also included is a collection of lace, mosaic, woodwork, knitting, ganutell, monasteru and others. Of particular interest is the unique collection of Maltese traditional instruments being exhibited for the first time and a room dedicated to Maltese folklore and craftsmanship.

All this is set in a typical Gozitan townhouse with its vast gardens overlooking Binġemma Valley, which ends in San Blas, a valley famous for its abundant richness, its honey and its lemon and orange orchards. Local products such as honey and jam and a vast selection of plants will be on sale.

Stanley Joe Portelli introduced the exhibition to guests.

Organised by Friends of the Nadur Crib, the exhibition will be open every Saturday and Sunday until September 8, from 10am to 4pm.