The 2021-22 GFA season got underway last weekend with the opening matches from the GFA Division One.

This season, the Gozitan top division will be contested by eight teams and will be played over three rounds.

From what we witnessed on MatchDay One it seems like the teams have shown signs of improvement, particularly due to changes in the competition’s rules that will see each club make use of four overseas players.

The opening match of the campaign saw two of the main protagonists in Gozitan football go face to face as Nadur Youngsters, who were crowned champions in 2019-20, played Għajnsielem, the team who was topping the standings last season before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the championship to a halt.

