Nadur Youngsters and Għajnsielem dropped their first points in the GFA Division One after they cancelled each other in a 1-1 draw at the Gozo Stadium last weekend.

The match turned out to be a hard-fought encounter between two teams who had won their opening fixture of the season and battled hard for the three points until the final whistle.

Għajnsielem seemed more motivated and held command of play but Nadur managed to contain their opponents and were often dangerous with swift counter-attacks.

