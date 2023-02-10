Reigning champions Nadur Youngsters overcame the challenge of title challengers Kerċem Ajax 2-0 to move two points clear at the top of the standings as Qala Saints were held by Għajnsielem last weekend.

The clash between Nadur and Kerċem Ajax was the main match of the weekend.

The match lived up to expectations as the two sides produced an exciting encounter and both teams could have snatched all three points.

Igor Nedeljkovic could have put the Youngsters ahead in the first half but the Serbian forward fired his shot just over from a favourable position.

