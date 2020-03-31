A 1689 painting depicting Our Lady breastfeeding Jesus has been placed near the main altar at St Peter and St Paul Basilica in Nadur to invoke Our Lady’s intercession against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The painting, donated to the church on the occasion of the inauguration of the new parish in 1688, must have been commissioned by someone who most probably ex-perienced the 1675-1676 plague which left around 11,300 persons dead. However, Gozo, Lija and Mdina recorded no fatalities.

Besides Our Lady, the painting depicts St Michael Archangel, St Roque and St Sebastian, and a lady on the bottom left-hand side, reciting the rosary. Since the Middle Ages, St Sebastian and St Roque were regarded as protectors from various epidemics, including the bubonic plague.