The feast of St Coronatus will be celebrated at St Peter and St Paul basilica, Nadur, tomorrow.

Today, eve of the feast, Mgr Saviour Muscat will lead sung vespers at 5.45pm, followed by concelebrated Mass, led by Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, together with archpriest Jimmy Xerri, the Collegiate Chapter and clergy at 6.30pm.

After Mass, the antiphon will be intoned, followed by Benediction of the Eucharist. The Mnarja Band will execute a concert at the Nadur MBC Theatre at 8pm.

On Sunday, Mgr Xerri will celebrate solemn Mass at 9am.

Children who will be receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation will be named during Mass. A mid-day lunch, organised by the Good Friday committee, will be held at the Cornucopia Hotel in Xagħra.

Solemn vespers will be sung at 4pm.

Afterwards, the remains of St Coronatus will be carried in procession in the church, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.

The Jubilate Deo choir, under the direction of Antoine Theuma, will take part.

The corpo santo of St Coronatus, containing the saint’s remains, was restored in 1951.