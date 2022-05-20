The 2021-22 football season on the sister island came to an end with the presentation of the individual awards in various categories.

The Gozo Football Association announced the winners during the GFA Awards which was held after an absence of two seasons.

Nadur’s 24-year-old-midfielder Stefan Cassar (picture) won the GFA Player of the Year for the first time in his career by gaining the highest number of votes from the journalists, coaches and captains of the Gozitan teams.

During this season, Cassar had his best performances since he returned to Gozitan football after an experience in the Premier League with Sliema Wanderers.

