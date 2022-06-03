The Għaqda Armar Diċembru 13 of Nadur is celebrating its 25th anniversary of its formation. To kick off celebrations in honour of St Peter and St Paul, the society is holding an evening of entertainment in front of its vault (premises) on Saturday, June 4, at 8pm. Entertaining the crowd will be Rebecca Band and The Passengers.

During the evening, the society will be launching a book on its work during the past 25 years. The editor is Anton Said. A hanging LED lighting banner (pavaljun) will also be inaugurated, while Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri will inaugurate the newly refurbished entrance to the vault. A documentary featuring the society’s work will be shown.