St Peter and St Paul Nadur parish has published its 2022 calendar, set to create a consciousness of the environment around us.

The 12 colourful photographs by Martin Attard depict the Gozitan landscape and the flora and fauna which inhabit the countryside, including the robin, the wren, the bee, the ladybird, the lizard, the butterfly, the grasshopper and the butterfly.

The captions, one for each photo of the month, are quotations from the encyclical of Pope Francis, Laudato Si.

In the introduction, Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri promotes the need of a sense of an integral ecology. This, Fr Jimmy suggests, can be achieved through small, everyday actions that break the nonsense of waste, destruction and egoism.

The calendar is being distributed to every household in Nadur.