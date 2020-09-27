A refurbished and more spacious pastoral centre will be inaugurated in Nadur on Saturday.

The Pope John Paul II Centre, to be blessed by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma after Mass at St Peter and St Paul basilica at 6.30pm, will accommodate more youths, the community radio Luminaria, a museum for sacred objects belonging to the church, and various rooms for conferences.

The centre, which in previous years used to be the Nadur Teen and Youth Centre, will also have a special prayer room for youths.