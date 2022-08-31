The Friends of the Crib Association (Nadur branch) is holding an exhibition, In-Nadur, Drawwiet, Arti u Kultura, at Dar Dun Frangisk Grima, Triq it-Tigrija, Nadur.

The exhibition, the main annual summer activity organised by the association, serves as a platform for residents to show their artistic creations and share artefacts and objects of interest from their private collections with the community.

This year, the exhibition also includes memorabilia and other objects from the private collection of the late former Nadur archpriest, Martin Camilleri. Under his office, the parish church was enlarged and decorated in the early 20th century by architect Francesco Saverio Scortino and Lazzaro Pisani.

The exhibition will be open to the public on September 3, from 10am until noon, September 4, between 10am and noon and from 6 until 8pm and on September 8, from 10am until noon.

The exhibition is being sponsored by Nadur local council.