Works to rebuild a road linking Nadur and Mġarr, Gozo have picked up the pace, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has said, one-and-a-half years after the road was closed to traffic.

Camilleri said that rebuilding Triq l-Imġarr would cost €8 million and said that the road would “finally be getting the attention it deserves, after being left in a poor state for many years despite high volumes of traffic”.

Apart from rebuilding the road surface from scratch, workers are also rebuilding retaining and rubble walls, passing key services under the road surface and installing road safety features in the hope of reducing traffic accidents.

Works to resurface Triq iż-Żewwieqa have also been completed, he said. That project cost €300,000.