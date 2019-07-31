Victoria Hotspurs 0

Nadur Youngsters 3

Barbosa 44 pen; Castano 54

Camilleri 69

Nadur Youngsters started the 2019-20 Gozitan season on an excellent note as they eased past Victoria Hotspurs 3-0 in the Super Cup final.

For the Youngsters this was their eighth triumph in the competition and surely this victory puts them among the leading candidates to challenge for the league title and at the same time make up for last season’s disappointment where they failed to win a trophy.

It is interesting to note that this was the first trophy won by Nadur since 2015.

The Super Cup final lived up to its expectations as both the Hotspurs and the Youngsters have provided ample proof that they have strengthened their ranks considerably and will again play a leading role in the race for the honours.

Nadur were in control right from the outset as they bossed proceedings in midfield and also managed to create several goal-scoring opportunities.

Lady Luck didn’t smile at Nadur during the first half as they had three attempts from Marcelo Barbosa, Predrag Dordevic and Shaun Attard who all came off the woodwork.

But the Youngsters still managed to take the lead on the stroke of half-time when Barbosa converted a penalty after Hotspurs player Jason Pace handled the ball inside his own area.

One expected Victoria to hit back strongly but their reaction never materialised and it was Nadur who doubled their lead on 54 minutes.

Johan Alberto Castano tapped home from a Barbosa pass.

Nadur sealed the win with a third goal on 69 minutes through a curling strike by Chris Camilleri with the ball hitting the post before ending into the net.

The Hotspurs could have reduced the score six minutes from time when the referee pointed to the spot when Castano handled the ball inside his own area. But Elton Da Silva saw his shot coming off the post.

At the end of the match, Charles Zammit, Gozo FA vice-president, general secretary Tony Grech and treasurer George Citin presented the trophy and medals to the Nadur Youngsters players and officials.

Victoria Hotspurs: A. Parnis, L. Grima, E.M. Sidqy (H. Maciel), C. Mercieca, J. Pace, A. Mizzi (C. Abela), J. Bajada, S.P. Bajada, E.A. Da Silva, E.P. Lattes,

Nadur Youngters: S. Sultana, G. Hili, D. Farrugia, L. Tabone, P. Dordevic, M.J.Barbosa (H.S.R. Cruz), C. Camilleri (I. Xuereb), S. Attard, J.A. Castano, S. Cassar (B. Said), E. Serrano Valero.

Referee: Matthew Degabriele.