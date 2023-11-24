In the matches of the quarter-finals stage of the BOV GFA Cup, Nadur Youngsters and SK Victoria Wanderers obtained qualification to the semi-finals with large wins. Xewkija Tigers registered a close win over Kercem Ajax, but the encounter between Qala Saints and Victoria Hotspurs was abandoned.

Nadur Youngsters, who are the reigning champions and the holders of all the other titles of Gozitan football, retained their chances to defend the BOV GFA Cup as they obtained a 5-0 win over second-division side Munxar Falcons.

Nadur, as expected, dominated their opponents and paved the way to the win with an early goal scored by Gennaro Hili in the fourth minute. Nadur struggled to add more goals before halftime but they increased their efforts after the break to make sure of the win by scoring four goals through a brace each by Marcelo Jr Barbosa and Joao Vitor De Oliveira Florencio.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...