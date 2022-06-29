The Għaqda Armar Diċembru 13 of Nadur is marking its 25th anniversary with the launching of a book on its work along the years.

The publication, STRADA RJALI – Arti, Ħila, Armar, edited by Anton Said, features the society’s outdoor work by Daniel Meilak, as well as the society’s history by Darren Vella.

Dennis Mifsud writes about the significance of the street furnisher in relation to the feast of St Peter and St Paul.

Copies of the book were recently presented to Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri and Nadur Mayor Edward Said.

The Nadur mayor said it was a pleasure for him to be presented with this book on behalf of the council. The book was certainly a much better legacy than any other monument of this hardworking organisation, Said opined.

“Well done to all those involved, especially the president, Andrew Muscat, and the society’s members,” he said.