Nadur Youngsters went three points clear at the top of the GFA Division One after they prevailed in the top-of-the-table clash against Kerċem Ajax while Sannat Lions produced the biggest upset of the weekend when they beat title contenders Għajnsielem.

Xewkija Tigers had the better of Victoria Hotspurs while SK Victoria Wanderers reopened the relegation issue when they beat Oratory Youths as the first round came to a close.

The GFA Division One will now go on a short break and will resume at the end of November after the re-seeding of the Gozo Stadium will be completed.

However, the outcome of Match Day 7 put Nadur in the driving seat as they are the only undefeated team in the top-flight.

