A Nadur woman was seriously injured on Tuesday morning after slipping while walking onto a pavement in her hometown.



The woman, who is 39 years old, was rushed to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance at around 10am following the fall. Preliminary investigations suggest she hurt herself after slipping on a pavement on Triq it-Tiġrija.



Magistrate Brigette Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case.

