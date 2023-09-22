Champions Nadur Youngsters and title challengers Xewkija Tigers earned a point each following a 1-1 draw to share top spot in the GFA Division One.

The match between Nadur and Xewkija lived up to the expectations and confirmed that both sides have the potential to aim for the main honour.

The Tigers left a positive impression as they created more scoring opportunities than their opponents.

On the other hand, Nadur managed to obtain a positive result, through their experience playing important matches of this kind, although they struggled to impose their usual offensive play.

