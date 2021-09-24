Nadur Youngsters and Għajnsielem, the main challengers for the title, both earned maximum spoils from their respective matches last weekend to go top of the GFA Division One.

The Youngsters and the Blacks are leading the way on seven points and are the only teams in the division who are still unbeaten.

The results of the weekend practically established a table that expresses the real potential of the eight teams, as it seems that the current joint-leaders Nadur Youngsters and Għajnsielem should not find much competition from any of the other six teams in the category.

The three teams behind them in the standings, Kerċem Ajax, Victoria Hotspurs and Xewkija Tigers are expected to battle for third spot while the remaining sides in the standings are expected to battle to avoid relegation.

