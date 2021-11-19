Nadur Youngsters and SK Victoria Wanderers found little difficult to progress to the next stage of the Knock Out and the GFA Cup respectively last weekend.

Top-flight side SK Victoria Wanderers earned qualification to the quarter-finals of the GFA Cup competition with a 6-2 win over second division side Għarb Rangers.

On the other hand, Nadur Youngsters brushed aside Oratory Youths to book their place into the KO semi-finals.

The Wanderers dominated the match against Għarb Rangers despite playing without their regular goalkeeper and their most prolific striker and raced to a convincing victory.

