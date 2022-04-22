Nadur Youngsters and second-tier side Żebbuġ Rovers won the BOV Gozo FA Knock Out finals for the first and second division respectively last weekend. The BOV Knock Out finals were held last weekend for the first time after an absence of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attracted a sizeable crowd at the Gozo Stadium.

In the first division final, Nadur Youngsters registered a convincing 3-0 win over Għajnsielem.

The match was expected to be a hard-fought affair between two teams who had already met three times this season, with each side recording a win and the other match finishing in a draw.

But in last weekend’s contest, Nadur were a class above their opponents, scoring three goals in the first half to clinch the trophy for the second time in their history.

