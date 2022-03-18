GFA Division One leaders Nadur Youngsters bounced back from their defeat to rivals Għajnsielem when they eased past Victoria Hotspurs 2-0.
The Youngsters have now preserved their ten-point lead over Għajnsielem and need just six points from their remaining five matches to be crowned champions.
Victoria Hotspurs were forced to field a depleted side due to a number of suspensions and injuries and inevitably found it hard to match the quality of their opponents.
Nadur dominated the match and sealed the points with a goal in each half.
Marcelo Barbosa opened the score on 29 minutes before Stefan Cassar doubled the lead on 75 minutes.
Second-placed Għajnsielem also obtained a 2-0 win over bottom-placed SK Victoria Wanderers.
The Blacks could have scored a more pronounced victory but were denied by some fine interventions from the Wanderers goalkeeper.
