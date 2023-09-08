Gozitan champions Nadur Youngsters started the new season on a fine note after lifting the GFA Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Għajnsielem.

With this victory, Nadur not only took revenge for their defeat against the same Għajnsielem in last season’s final, but also went level with Victoria Hotspurs with nine titles.

After this success, Nadur are the holders of all four competitions in Gozitan football, as they are the reigning champions and winners of the Knock Out for the first division and the BOV GFA Cup.

Nadur Youngsters dominated this final, and their win matured with a goal scored in each half.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com