Nadur Youngsters came out on top in their much-awaited clash against Għajnsielem to go six points clear at the top of the GFA Division One.

With this win, the Youngsters are now the firm favourites to claim the title crown as the Blacks have somewhat compromised their chances to challenge for the top honour after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Nadur started the direct clash against Għajnsielem as favourites as they were at full strength. The Blacks had striker Jhon Arboleda Valencia missing due to suspension while skipper Kenneth Mercieca was ruled out by injury.

Nadur held command of play from the early stages and opened the score on 33 minutes through a header by Judivan Flor Da Silva following a cross by Marcelo Barbosa.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta