The results of the latest matches from the GFA Division One did not cause any particular changes in the standings but established two verdicts – Għajnsielem assured themselves of finishing as runners-up while Xewkija Tigers are mathematically certain of their first division status.

Champions Nadur Youngsters stretched their lead at the top of the standings to 15 points while the only undecided issue of the championship is relegation, although Sannat Lions are favourites to avoid direct relegation after a draw with bottom-placed SK Victoria Wanderers.

The match between Sannat Lions and SK Victoria Wanderers was the main match of the weekend as a win for either side could have decided who will play in the second division next season.

