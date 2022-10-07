Nadur Youngsters recovered from last week’s unexpected defeat to Xewkija Tigers when they had the better of league leaders Qala Saints 2-0 and regain sole leadership in the standings.

Nadur took control from the early stages but struggled to create scoring opportunities.

The Youngsters had to wait until the 37th minute to take the lead. Lucas Baretto Da Silva hit a low drive that rolled past the Qala goalkeeper.

Qala were not demoralised and seconds before half time they protested for a penalty following a challenge by Ian Xuereb on Suzuki Bicudo but the referee waved play on.

The Maroons increased their efforts after the break in an attempt to save the result but on 79 minutes Nadur sealed their win when grabbing a second goal through a long-range strike from Gennaro Hili that surprised the goalkeeper.

