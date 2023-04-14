Nadur Youngsters are the winners of the 2023 GFA Knock Out after they beat Qala Saints 2-1 in the final.

For the Youngsters this will be their first of two honours this season as on Sunday, they will be crowned as Gozitan champions after playing their final match.

Nadur were favourites to retain the trophy but the win over Qala was hard-earned particularly as they played for more than an hour with a player less.

The Youngsters had a better start and had an early attempt by Predrag Djordevic from a corner action that was stopped by the post.

The Youngsters, however, opened the score on 11 minutes through a direct free-kick by Marcelo Barbosa that flew past the Qala goalkeeper.

