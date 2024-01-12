Nadur beat title rivals to moved five points clear at the top of the GFA Division One after overcoming rivals Qala Saints 2-0.

Qala were desperate for the three points to regain top spot in the standings but the Youngsters proved too strong on the day and handed the Saints their fourth defeat of the season.

Nadur dominated possession early on but it was Qala who threatened with quick counter-attacks.

However, it was the Youngsters who struck on the half-hour mark when Marcelo Barbosa blasted the ball home.

Qala tried to fight back but the Nadur defence looked very organised to keep them away from goal.

