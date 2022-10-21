Nadur Youngsters were the only side to register a win in Match Day 7 of the GFA Division One last weekend and have now moved two points clear at the top of the standings.

The result assured the Gozitan champions to finish the first round in first place even though there is still one match to be played between Victoria Hotspurs and Kerċem Ajax.

The Youngsters beat Sannat Lions 2-1 in a match they dominated from start to finish. Their only blemish was their inability to put the result beyond their opponents’ reach despite creating several scoring opportunities.

Nadur surged into a two-goal lead midway through the first half courtesy of a direct free-kick from Marcelo Barbosa, on 33 minutes, and a Predrag Djordjevic header three minutes later.

The Youngsters could have further extended their advantage through efforts by Barbosa, Djordjevic and Igor Nedeljkovic.

Sannat pulled a goal back just past the hour mark through Camilo Andres Sanchez Gonzales but Nadur managed to control their lead until the end.

