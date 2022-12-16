Nadur Youngsters returned to the top of the standings while Kerċem Ajax were back to winning ways to move up to third place at the end of Match Day Eight of the GFA Division One.

Nadur earned their sixth win in the championship with a 3-0 victory over Victoria Hotspurs. The Hotspurs shared play during the first half hour as they seemed determined to extend their positive run.

But the Citizens failed to capitalise from the early chances and compromised the result by conceding two goals towards the end of the first half.

Nadur took the lead through a close-range shot by Joseph Xerri before Manwel Tabone headed in the second goalf from an unmarked position just before the break.

Click here for full story