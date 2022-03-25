Nadur Youngsters took full advantage from Għajnsielem’s defeat to Kerċem Ajax to brush aside Xewkija Tigers 5-1 and be declared as the new Gozitan champions as they took an unassailable 13-point lead at the top of the Gozo FA Division One.

For the Youngsters, this was their 13th title crown in their club history and went level with Victoria Hotspurs as the club with the highest number of titles in Gozitan football.

Nadur dominated the match against the Tigers and opened the score after only 24 seconds of play through a low drive by Jordi Parnis.

Nadur kept up the pressure on Xewkija’s defence and were unlucky not to double their lead when Judivan’s shot came off the post.

