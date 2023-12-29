The last two matches from the GFA Division One for 2023 produced 14 goals and saw Nadur Youngsters become the new leaders of the championship while SK Victoria Wanderers took the third spot in the table.

Nadur Youngsters took full advantage of the defeat conceded by Qala Saints the previous weekend, when they brushed aside Xewkija Tigers 5-0.

With this win, the Youngsters moved two points clear of Qala Saints at the top of the table.

As expected, Nadur took command of play early on but they only managed to open the score on 43 minutes through a shot on the run by Stefan Cassar.

Xewkija tried to produce a reaction after the break but were left exposed in defence and that was fully capitalised by Nadur who added two more goals through Joao Vitor De Oliveira Florencio (50) and Joseph Zammit (53).

