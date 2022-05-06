Nadur Youngsters were crowned Gozitan champions for the 13th time in the club history.

Nadur ended with an impressive 18-point lead over nearest rivals Għajnsielem while SK Victoria Wanderers remained bottom of the table to suffer relegation for the first time after 14 years in the top-flight.

Nadur’s Brazilian striker Marcelo Barbosa ended as the league’s top scorer with 24 goals.

Champions Nadur were held to a 1-1 draw by Kerċem Ajax in their final league assignment.

The match took place in a festive atmosphere created by the decorations and celebrations of Nadur supporters.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta