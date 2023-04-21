The GFA Division One came to an end last weekend with the final matches of the campaign that had no impact on the final standings.

Nadur Youngsters, who were already mathematically certain of the title, suffered a 3-2 defeat by runners-up Qala Saints in a match which took place among the celebrations of the Nadur supporters.

The Youngsters opened the score on eight minutes through an own goal committed by Qala’s Joshua Buttigieg.

But the Saints levelled matters two minutes later with a low drive by Jordi Parnis.

Nadur regained the lead on 83 minutes with a goal scored by Marcelo Barbosa, who also ended as the league’s top scorer with 16 goals.

