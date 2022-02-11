Nadur Youngsters registered their 11th consecutive win in the championship when they had the better of Oratory Youths to remain as the only undefeated side in the top-flight.

With this win, the Youngsters also took full advantage of the mini slip-up of their closest rivals Għajnsielem to extend their advantage at the top to 11 points.

Nadur broke little sweat to see off Oratory Youths 3-0.

The Youngsters were off to a strong start and could have scored in the opening stages but an effort by Stefan Cassar was stopped by the crossbar.

Nadur found the breakthrough on 33 minutes through a header by Judivan Flor Da Silva following a cross by Ian Xuereb.

