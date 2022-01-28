Nadur Youngsters extended their excellent run of form when they registered their ninth consecutive win in the championship with a 2-0 victory over Xewkija Tigers.

With this result, the Youngsters remained the only side still unbeaten in the top flight this season and have consolidated their status as hot favourites to win the title.

Moreso, after their nearest rivals Għajnsielem slumped to an unexpected defeat at the expense of relegation-threatened Oratory Youths.

The Youngsters were in mourning for the match against Xewkija Tigers as their treasurer and ex-goalkeeper Kevin Vella passed away during the week.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta