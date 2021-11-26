The four semi-finalists of the BOV GFA Cup were decided last weekend as the quarter-final matches were played at the Kerċem Arkafort Stadium.

Gozitan football giants, Nadur Youngsters and Għajnsielem progressed to the semi-finals to stay on course to set up a final meeting.

So far, the Youngsters and the Blacks are still in the running to win all three major honours of Gozitan football.

Nadur Youngsters breezed into the last four with a comfortable 3-1 win over Victoria Hotspurs.

There was little separating either side in the first half but after the break, Nadur started to impose their game and managed to break the deadlock on 50 minutes through a Judivan strike.

